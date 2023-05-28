Faridkot villagers protest over death of youth

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 27

Three days after the mysterious death of a youth, who was found seriously injured on a railway track, the railway police in Faridkot are caught in a difficult situation. The youth had succumbed to the injuries at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here.

The difficulty for the railway police started when the family members of the deceased and many residents of Dhudi village of Faridkot started a sit-in at the railway station, halting the movement of trains. They are demanding arrest of a couple of Bhana village, accusing them of killing the youth, Jagjivan Singh.

On the other hand, many residents of Bhana village have also started a protest dharna against the railway police for booking the couple in an abetment to suicide case. The residents warned the railway police of a huge protest if the couple was arrested in the case.

The protesters from Dhudi village said they would neither perform the last rites of the deceased nor move from the railway tracks until the culprits responsible for the “killing” were arrested.

“We have registered an abetment to suicide case on the complaint of the deceased’s family members, but now they are demanding murder case against the couple and their immediate arrest,” said the SHO.

The protesters from Bhana village are demanding the cancellation of the FIR. The blockage of the rail track will disturb the movement of trains, said the SHO.