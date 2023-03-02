Faridkot villagers seek action against drug peddlers, threaten stir

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 1

Leaders of farmer unions and panchayat members of Surghuri village here have threatened to start an agitation if the police don’t initiate strict action against drug peddlers in their locality.

A delegation from the village visited the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and submitted a memorandum regarding their demands to SP (D) Gagnesh Kumar Sharma today.

The memorandum stated that despite repeated requests, the Jaito police, which had jurisdiction over the village, had failed to take any action against the drug peddlers. A union leader, Naib Singh, said the police weren’t doing anything as several influential and well-connected people were patronising the menace.

Sarpanch Baltej Singh said, “The rise in drug consumption in the area is concerning. Some children who are in the age group 12-14 have become addicts.”

A resident said the state government was making tall claims about tightening the noose around drug peddlers, but it was easier to procure drugs in his village than wheat flour.

The SP (D) said he had received the memorandum containing the names of six alleged drug suppliers in the village. “I have assured them of taking strict action,” he added.

