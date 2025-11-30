DT
Faridkot woman dies by suicide after lover's marriage

Faridkot woman dies by suicide after lover's marriage

The incident is currently under investigation to ascertain further details

Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 04:14 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
A young woman was found dead at her home in Faridkot, reportedly due to distress caused by her lover's marriage to another woman. The woman's body was discovered hanging from the ceiling of her room, according to the initial report.

The police stated that the woman was mentally disturbed due to the breakdown of her relationship.

