Faridkot woman dies by suicide after lover's marriage
The incident is currently under investigation to ascertain further details
A young woman was found dead at her home in Faridkot, reportedly due to distress caused by her lover's marriage to another woman. The woman's body was discovered hanging from the ceiling of her room, according to the initial report.
The police stated that the woman was mentally disturbed due to the breakdown of her relationship.
