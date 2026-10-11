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Home / Punjab / Faridkot woman held for spying for Pakistan’s ISI

Faridkot woman held for spying for Pakistan’s ISI

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Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police has arrested a woman from Faridkot for allegedly passing sensitive defence information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the military. Two Indian Army personnel deployed along the Indo-China border have also been named as co-accused in the case.

A case has been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) police station.

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According to police sources, the arrested woman has been identified as Gurnoor Sidhu, a resident of Harindra Nagar, Faridkot. Investigators suspect that she originally belongs to Ferozepur and allegedly used forged identification documents to establish her residence in Faridkot.

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The two Army personnel named in the FIR have been identified as Dilpreet Singh and Rajbir Singh, reportedly from Moga and Tarn Taran districts, respectively.

Police sources said intelligence inputs indicated that the three had allegedly formed a network with links to the ISI and the Pakistani military. Investigators suspect that the two personnel collected sensitive information, including military sector details, layout plans and operational information concerning Indian military installations and cantonments.

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The information was allegedly passed to Sidhu, who is suspected of acting as an intermediary and transmitting the material across the border to Pakistani handlers through mobile phones, a tablet and encrypted internet communications.

Acting on the intelligence inputs, a police team conducted a raid and arrested Sidhu. She has been remanded in police custody for interrogation as investigators seek to establish the nature and extent of the alleged information-sharing network.

Meanwhile, intelligence and security agencies in Faridkot have initiated a parallel investigation to determine whether any sensitive information concerning the Faridkot military station was compromised.

The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the accused are yet to be established through legal proceedings.

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