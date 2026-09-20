Faridkot woman killed by husband after argument; hid in neighbour’s house to save her life

In a chilling instance of domestic violence, a 30-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Koharwala village of Faridkot district late Saturday night. The victim, identified as Sarabjit Kaur, was killed with a sharp-edged weapon after her husband allegedly hunted her down inside a neighbor’s house where she had fled to save her life.

According to initial reports, the couple frequently quarreled due to the husband's alleged habitual alcohol consumption and domestic abuse.

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On the night of the incident, following a heated argument, the victim attempted to escape the escalating violence by running out of her house and taking shelter in a nearby neighbor's residence.

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However, the accused reportedly scaled the roof in the middle of the night, broke into the neighbor's house, and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting fatal injuries. The brutal assault left the woman dead at the scene, sending shockwaves through the entire neighborhood.

Local police reached the spot upon receiving information, secured the crime scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

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Authorities have launched an investigation, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused husband, who fled immediately following the crime.

The tragic incident has left three minor children parentless. Further details are awaited.