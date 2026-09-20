DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Faridkot woman killed by husband after argument; hid in neighbour’s house to save her life

Faridkot woman killed by husband after argument; hid in neighbour’s house to save her life

Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, say police, adding that he scaled the roof in the middle of the night, broke into the neighbour’s house and attacked the woman with a sharp-edged weapon

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 04:54 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The couple frequently quarreled due to the husband's alleged habitual alcohol consumption and domestic abuse. iStock photo
Advertisement

In a chilling instance of domestic violence, a 30-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Koharwala village of Faridkot district late Saturday night. The victim, identified as Sarabjit Kaur, was killed with a sharp-edged weapon after her husband allegedly hunted her down inside a neighbor’s house where she had fled to save her life.

According to initial reports, the couple frequently quarreled due to the husband's alleged habitual alcohol consumption and domestic abuse.

Advertisement

On the night of the incident, following a heated argument, the victim attempted to escape the escalating violence by running out of her house and taking shelter in a nearby neighbor's residence.

Advertisement

However, the accused reportedly scaled the roof in the middle of the night, broke into the neighbor's house, and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting fatal injuries. The brutal assault left the woman dead at the scene, sending shockwaves through the entire neighborhood.

Local police reached the spot upon receiving information, secured the crime scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

Authorities have launched an investigation, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused husband, who fled immediately following the crime.

The tragic incident has left three minor children parentless. Further details are awaited.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts