Farm activists, labourers clash during land bidding process

Six persons, including farm activists and labourers, suffered injuries in a clash at the BDPO office here following a dispute over the bidding process for shamlat land at Bathoi Kalan village.

Advertisement

The district administration had invited farm labourers — a majority of whom belonged to the Dalit community — to participate in the bidding process for 80 acres of land for cultivation.

Activists of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) also reached the spot.

Advertisement

Farm labourer Mukhtiar Singh, who came to attend the process, alleged that some villagers, including members of the union, prevented them from taking part in the bidding and assaulted them.

Balraj Joshi, a leader of the union, said the administration was acting arbitrarily. He said the mutation of 80 acres was in the names of farmers. He denied that farm activists resorted to violence.

Advertisement

Dispute over common village land

The dispute over the shamlat land at Bathoi Kalan, Patiala, has led to tensions between farmers and the authorities

Sources said farmers had been cultivating around 600 acres of common village land for years, but a court directed the government to take possession of the land