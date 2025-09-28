Farm body distributes relief material among villagers in Fazilka

Activists of the Mansa and Bathinda units of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) distributed 100 truckloads of relief material among flood-affected people in Fazilka district on Saturday.

“We have decided to provide relief material for at least six months,” said Shingara Singh, general secretary of the state unit. He said 9,000 wheat bags, wheat straw, cattle feed and clothes were being handed in the first phase.

The material is being delivered on the doorstep in one dozen villages falling across the Kawanwali Pattan bridge.