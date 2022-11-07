Farm fire cases dip in Punjab, but smog stays

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 6

As many as 599 more farm fire cases were recorded on Sunday. However, the number of farm fires is much less than the previous 10 days. Officials said due to smog over some parts of the state not all stubble-burning cases could be recorded and the actual farm fire incidents could be higher.

“Following smog cover and expected drizzle over Punjab, the actual number of farm fire incidents captured by the remote sensing authority and on the ground could be different,” said experts.

The farm fire count in the state this season has reached 29,999, which is less than last year when Punjab had recorded 32,734 cases till this date. According to official data, Mansa led the state with 130 cases of farm fires while Sangrur saw 108 cases on Sunday.

Data compiled by the Punjab Pollution Control Board further reveals that Sangrur continues to be a hotspot where the cases of farm fires have almost doubled as compared to the last year. This season Sangrur has witnessed 4,365 stubble-burning cases as compared to 2,880 incidents in 2021.

As a result, many cities witnessed smoggy conditions throughout the day today with the sun hardly visible. The air quality index for the state showed that as many as three cities, including Bathinda, Ludhiana and Amritsar had poor quality air for a major part of the day. However, the particulate matter is relatively very high across the state, with the elderly and children in particular, facing breathing problems.

As compared to 599 cases on Sunday, the state had seen 3,858 cases in 2020 while 3,942 cases were reported in 2021.

According to data, the state recorded 71,304 farm fire incidents in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018 with many districts, including Sangrur, Mansa, Ferozepur, Bathinda and Amritsar, witnessing a large number of stubble-burning incidents. Every season, over 15 million tonnes of paddy straw is burnt in open fields ahead of winter sowing.

