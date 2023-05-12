Farm fire claims life of year-old boy, buffalo

Muktsar: A one-year-old boy and a buffalo were charred to death in an accidental fire near Baja Marar village on Thursday. The deceased's father, a migrant labourer, said the fire spread from nearby wheat fields as someone had burnt the wheat straw. The police have started a probe. TNS
Septuagenarian dead, 10 injured in road mishap
Muktsar: A 75-year-old man lost his life and 10 others suffered multiple injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in met with a collision near Bhallaiana village on the Muktsar-Bathinda highway on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh hander of Bathinda district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor erred in calling floor test, but can't restore Uddhav govt: SC
Says Speaker’s decision to appoint Shinde group MLA as Sena ...
Lieutenant Governor bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Government: Top court
Public order, police, land only exceptions
5 held after third blast, radical literature seized
All explosions near Golden Temple
Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site
Written in Punjabi, indicate suspects were upset over ‘Punja...