Farm fire claims life of year-old boy, buffalo

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: A one-year-old boy and a buffalo were charred to death in an accidental fire near Baja Marar village on Thursday. The deceased's father, a migrant labourer, said the fire spread from nearby wheat fields as someone had burnt the wheat straw. The police have started a probe. TNS

Septuagenarian dead, 10 injured in road mishap

Muktsar: A 75-year-old man lost his life and 10 others suffered multiple injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in met with a collision near Bhallaiana village on the Muktsar-Bathinda highway on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh hander of Bathinda district.