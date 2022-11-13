Farm fire count in Punjab rises to 43,144

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 12

With over 2,467 stubble-burning incidents being reported on Saturday, the total count of the season’s farm fires rose to 43,144.

With paddy harvesting in its last phase and clock ticking over sowing of wheat in Punjab, farmers continue to set the crop residue on fire to ensure the fields are ready for the winter crop.

Satellites detected 2,467 active fire incidents in Punjab on November 12. In 2020, 1,758 active fire incidents were detected by satellites on the same date. In the year 2021, there were 3,403 active fire events in the state.

Bathinda and Moga recorded the highest farm fires on Saturday with 358 and 336 cases, respectively.

There has been a progressive decline in the incidents since 2020. While in 2020, 71,091 incidents were reported, the count was 58,976 in 2021. This year, the number so far is 43,144 (from September 15 to November 12).

Sangrur continues to be the major contributor with 5,127 cases followed by Ferozepur with 3,874 cases reported this season.

“The area under stubble-burning was estimated to 14.17 lakh ha up to November 20, 2021, whereas it was 17.42 lakh ha in 2020, showing a decline of 3.25 lakh ha (18.65%). With continuous efforts of all stakeholders, the area is expected to further decline significantly,” said a senior Punjab Pollution Control Board official.

The air quality in Punjab is better than the last week when the AQI hit ‘very poor’ category.

All cities of Punjab recorded ‘moderate’ AQI on Saturday as rise in wind speed led to dispersal of pollutants and smoke.

Enforcement measures

8,441 officials appointed to monitor farm fires

Remote Sensing Centre carrying out satellite monitoring

A three-tier monitoring being carried out

Orders passed under Section 144, CrPC, to curb the practice

Mobile apps made operational for reporting farm fires

Control rooms set up in each district of the state

