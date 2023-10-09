 Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases : The Tribune India

AQI ‘moderate’ in most cities

A firefighter tries to control a farm fire at Kakkra village in Patiala. RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, October 8

The cases of stubble burning in Punjab will soon touch the figure of 1,000. With another 22 fresh cases recorded today in Amritsar, its tally has reached 559, 57 per cent of the total cases. On the other hand, the AQI in most parts of the state has been recorded between 100-200, which is moderate.

The state has recorded as many as 969 cases of stubble fires this season so far, including 92 fresh cases recorded today. The list includes 22 cases recorded in Amritsar, 19 in Tarn Taran, 14 in SAS Nagar, 13 in Patiala, eight in Kapurthala, six in Sangrur, three in Ferozepur, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Fazilka and one each in Faridkot, Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

This year, the state expects it will generate around 20 million tonnes of paddy straw from paddy sown on an estimated 31 lakh hectares of farm land. It has set targets to manage around 11.5 million tonnes of paddy straw through in situ management and about 4.67 million tonnes of paddy straw through ex situ management, totalling 16.27 million tonnes of paddy straw.

The air quality index in most parts of Punjab remains at moderate level, wherein people with lung, asthma and heart diseases may face some breathing discomfort. The AQI on October 8 was at 104 in Jalandhar, 140 in Ludhiana, 114 in Patiala, 105 in Khanna and 121 in Mandi Gobindgarh. Amritsar today recorded an AQI of 66, which is at satisfactory level.

Kuldeep Singh, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) nodal officer for stubble burning, said the state was making efforts to reach the targeted ex situ and in situ management of stubble.

The district administration in Patiala registered 13 fresh cases of stubble burning. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the cases have been registered against the farmers for the farm fires.

Officials at the PPCB said they had registered red entry of khasra girdawari in 64 cases, 52 alone in Amritsar and 12 in Patiala.

