Farm fires continue to rage in Punjab, incidents cross 17,000-mark

Patiala, November 1

Sangrur has featured at the top of the list of maximum farm fires for the third consecutive day.

As many as 345 farm fires reported in Sangrur on Tuesday. Punjab has surpassed last season’s farm fire figures till now with 17,846 fires till now as compared to the 14,920 reported till November 1, 2021.

Chief Agriculture Officer Gurpreet Singh said: “Cases are being verified by making a physical visit on ground.” He said the air quality was better in comparison to the past years in the area

On November 1, 2020 Punjab saw 3,560 farm fires as compared to the 1,796 on the corresponding date in 2021.

The state witnessed 1,842 farm fires on Tuesday, taking the total tally for this season to 17,846 farm fires. Of these, Sangrur accounted for 345 farm fires, Ferozepur (229) and Patiala (196) on Tueday.

Till the same date in 2020, the total farm fires stood at 33,175 and the count was 14,920 in 2021. With the count at 17,846 till now, the state has seen more farm fires as compared to last year during the same time.

Officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) said farm unions were opposing any move by the government to check the fires in villages and they are getting little or no help from the local police to tackle the fires or to ensure safety of the officials visiting villages to check farm fires.

The AQI in Ludhiana was 299, followed by Patiala (240) and Amritsar (194), while Khanna and Jalandhar recorded AQI of 173 each.

