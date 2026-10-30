DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Farm fires cross 1,000 in Punjab: 426 notices to field officers, 246 FIRs against farmers

Farm fires cross 1,000 in Punjab: 426 notices to field officers, 246 FIRs against farmers

The authorities have imposed a cumulative fine of over Rs 17 lakh on erring farmers, of which Rs 13 lakh has been recovered

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:17 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo.
Advertisement

A day after the state recorded its biggest single-day spike in stubble-burning incidents this season, with 194 farm fires reported on October 29, taking the cumulative tally past the 1,000-mark, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) have intensified action to control the menace.

The authorities have so far issued 426 show-cause notices to nodal and supervisory officers.

Advertisement

As many as 246 FIRs have been registered against farmers found involved in stubble burning, while red entries have been made against 297 farmers.

Advertisement

The authorities have imposed a cumulative fine of over Rs 17 lakh on erring farmers, of which Rs 13 lakh has been recovered.

According to government records, paddy has been sown over 32 lakh hectares in the state, of which 64 per cent has been harvested while nearly 35 per cent is yet to be harvested.

Advertisement

Tarn Taran topped the district-wise tally with 405 farm-fire incidents, followed by Amritsar with 175 and Ferozepur with 105.

With the wheat sowing season set to begin on November 1, experts anticipate a further rise in farm fires, with incidents likely to peak around Diwali. The first fortnight of November is considered ideal for wheat sowing, putting pressure on farmers to clear their fields after harvesting paddy.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts