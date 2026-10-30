Farm fires cross 1,000 in Punjab: 426 notices to field officers, 246 FIRs against farmers

A day after the state recorded its biggest single-day spike in stubble-burning incidents this season, with 194 farm fires reported on October 29, taking the cumulative tally past the 1,000-mark, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) have intensified action to control the menace.

The authorities have so far issued 426 show-cause notices to nodal and supervisory officers.

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As many as 246 FIRs have been registered against farmers found involved in stubble burning, while red entries have been made against 297 farmers.

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The authorities have imposed a cumulative fine of over Rs 17 lakh on erring farmers, of which Rs 13 lakh has been recovered.

According to government records, paddy has been sown over 32 lakh hectares in the state, of which 64 per cent has been harvested while nearly 35 per cent is yet to be harvested.

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Tarn Taran topped the district-wise tally with 405 farm-fire incidents, followed by Amritsar with 175 and Ferozepur with 105.

With the wheat sowing season set to begin on November 1, experts anticipate a further rise in farm fires, with incidents likely to peak around Diwali. The first fortnight of November is considered ideal for wheat sowing, putting pressure on farmers to clear their fields after harvesting paddy.