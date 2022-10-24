Farm fires in Punjab rise to 3,696; air quality dips

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, October 23

The state has recorded 3,696 incidents of stubble-burning till October 22, with Tarn Taran leading with 1,034 farm fires till date this season.

The air quality in all major cities has deteriorated following the rise in farm fires and is likely to slide further with Diwali cracker pollution adding to it.

According to the data collected by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), out of the total 3,696 farm fires, 582 took place on October 22. On the same date in 2021, Punjab saw 1,111 farm fires and in 2020, there were 1,341 farm fires.

This year, Tarn Taran with 136 and Amritsar with 58 farm fires were at the top spots.

In 2021, the total number of farm fires was 8,006 in Sangrur, 6,515 in Moga and 6,288 in Ferozepur. These districts till date have less than 100 farm fires. According to the government data, the state recorded 71,304 cases of stubble-burning in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in various cities of the state is worsening. On Sunday, the AQI in Jalandhar was 212, 188 in Ludhiana, 113 in Patiala, 106 in Amritsar and 162 in Khanna. “The rise in farm fires will further pollute the air and things will turn from bad to worse in villages where the smoke continues to emanate from fields for days at a stretch,” said experts. “Diwali cracker pollution coupled with the farm fires will surely impact the air quality,” they added.

“Due to the short window between paddy harvesting and sowing of wheat crop, we have no option but to resort to burning stubble. If we sow wheat without removing the straw, the rabi crop gets infested with pests and weeds,” said a farmer. Despite earnest efforts, Punjab still has a long way to go to manage its paddy stubble. In 2021, the state government wooed industries, including distilleries and breweries, offering to promote stubble use with cumulative fiscal incentives of Rs 25 crore.

The Centre has been promoting in-situ management of crop residue, which includes incorporation in soil, mulching, baling/ binding for use as domestic/ industrial fuel, fodder. The state government has rolled out a slew of subsidies and incentives. These have also failed to bring about a major change.

Farmers have been red-flagging problems regarding the efficiency of the machines, their availability and high cost. Every season, over 15 million tonnes of paddy straw is burnt ahead of winter sowing.

