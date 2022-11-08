Farm fires: Satellite, field visit data varies

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 7

At 1,228 spots in Sangrur, officials concerned did not found any signs of stubble-burning, as they visited the sites after obtaining information through satellite. As a result, farmers questioned the authenticity of satellite data.

Farmers trying to outsmart us Officials failed to find any signs of stubble-burning at many sites. Farmers are trying to outsmart us by plouging the fields immediately after burning the crop residue. — Mohit Singla, Nodal Officer-cum SDO, PPCB, Sangrur

Kultar Singh, a farmer from Rampura village, said, “When officials are saying that they did not find any signs of burnt crop residue, then questions will be raised on veracity of satellite data.”

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had received information about 4,257 fire incidents from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) in Sangrur till yesterday evening.

Of these, officials visited 1,753 sites, but did not find farm fires at 1,228 spots. At 515 sites, the authorities made red entries in revenue records of farmers and also imposed a penalty of Rs 12.87 lakh.

Gurbhej Singh, another farmer, said, “When officials failed to find burning stubble during their field visits, then how can the PPCB and others blame farmers for poor air quality? It’s a conspiracy to defame farmers, even those, who are not burning residue.”

When contacted, Sandeep Singh, who identified himself as a personal assistant of PRSC Director, said they could not comment on data.