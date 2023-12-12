Farm labourers end 3-day stir in Lambi

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 11

The Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union’s three-day protest outside the residence of Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian at Khuddian village ended today. The minister met the protesters and listened to their grievances at the protest site.The protesters claimed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had previously scheduled meetings with them, but had not met with them.

Lachhman Singh Sewewala, general secretary, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, said, “The Agriculture Minister today assured us a meeting with the CM regarding our various demands.”

He added, “There is a need to guarantee employment, increase the wage rates and strictly implement the land demarcation law, alongside distributing free land to the landless and waiving their debt, which the AAP government was not discussing.”

#Agriculture #Bhagwant Mann #Muktsar