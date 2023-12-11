Farm labourers’ protest enters second day

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 10

Farm labourers continued to stage a protest against the AAP-led state government today outside Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian’s residence at Khuddian village in the Lambi Assembly segment.

Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) have been providing meals to the protesters, who have been camping at the site.

Lachhman Singh Sewewala, general secretary of the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, said, “The minister was present in his Assembly segment here yesterday but did not even come to meet us. We are holding three-day protests outside the residences of four ministers in the state. We are just pressing for some demands aimed at the welfare of farm labourers.”

