Farm labourers to protest outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 22

Angry over the government’s alleged failure to fulfil their demands, members of Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC) have announced a protest outside the Sangrur residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on November 30.

They have started meetings in various villages to mobilise support from across Punjab.

“Repeated meetings have failed to yield any positive result for Dalits of Punjab as the leaders and officers are not taking our demands seriously. Our members from across Punjab will reach Sangrur on November 30 to protest for our demands,” said Mukesh Malaud, a leader of ZPSC.

Their main demands include amendment to the law to solve the problem of reserved lands from village common lands, ensure 33 per cent representation for Dalits in village cooperative societies and cancellation of FIRs registered against ZPSC members.

Senior AAP leader from Sangrur Avtar Ealwal said since the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, many decisions had been taken for the welfare of residents.

“Our government will fulfil their demands, but we need some time,” he said.

