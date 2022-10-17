Farm union chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan gets members as security guards

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 16

To prevent any trouble for their president after he criticised radicals for describing Bhagat Singh as terrorist, BKU (Ugrahan) has formed a team of its members to provide round-the-clock security to Joginder Singh Ugrahan.

“I would never take government security. We have deputed members of the union with me to prevent any problem as there were various provocative statements made against me recently,” said Ugrahan.

Punjab farmers, under the banner of the BKU (Ugrahan), have been sitting on an indefinite protest near the local residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here since October 9.

#Sangrur