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Home / Punjab / Farm unions begin indefinite protest outside minister’s house

Farm unions begin indefinite protest outside minister’s house

Say govt failed to withdraw cases registered during stir

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Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 07:53 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Farmers and farm labourers under the banner of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union and Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Thursday began an indefinite protest outside the residence of Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian at Khuddian village.

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The protesters accused the minister and the AAP government of going back on assurances made during earlier movements. They alleged that despite promises to withdraw cases registered during protests, court warrants have now been issued against several leaders. Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union general secretary Lachhman Singh Sewewala, along with BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) district president Harbans Singh Kotli criticised the government over the alleged failure to implement its commitments.

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