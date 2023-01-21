 Punjab: Farm unions hold convention to mobilise people for 'pucca morcha' : The Tribune India

Leaders of various farm unions address a gathering at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 20

Five farmers’ organisations – Bharti Kisan Union Rajewal, All India Kisan Federation, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, Bharti Kisan Union, Mansa, and Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee – held a massive convention at Kisan Bhawan here today in order to mobilise people for ‘pucca morcha’ to be launched by unions on February 3.

Blames parties for water issue

The water issue has been complicated by political parties for their vote bank. The Centre has illegally and unconstitutionally interfered in the issue and kept the people of Punjab and Haryana divided and fighting. — Balbir Singh Rajewal, Bharti Kisan Union

The convention opposed the stand of the AAP government for proposing the construction of the YSL canal and setting up a Tribunal for resolving the issue which organisations said was anti-Punjab and people would never allow it.

The ‘morcha’ is proposed to be launched in Chandigarh on the issues of acute water crisis, environment pollution and attack on the federal structure of Punjab.

The convention was attended by large number members of farmer organisations from all over the state. It was addressed by experts of water and environment issues apart from presidents of five farmer organisations.

The convention called upon all Punjabis to come forward for saving the water and environment that was the lifeline of people as the successive governments had failed to take up these basic issues of humanity and only garnered votes.

The convention passed a resolution for the release of Bandi Sikhs, progressive people and intellectuals, who were illegally lodged in different jails even after the completion of their sentences.

Balbir Singh Rajewal while addressing the convention gave a clarion call to the people of Punjab to save water, environment and its federal system.

He said, “The water issue has been complicated by political parties for their vote bank. The Centre has illegally and unconstitutionally interfered in the issue and kept the people of Punjab and Haryana divided and fighting.”

Kahan Singh Pannu, a retired bureaucrat, gave the details of agreements of water disputes that were signed in 1955, 1976 and 1981 which he said did injustice to Punjab.

He said, “Water is being given to non-riparian states like Rajasthan and Haryana whereas the land of Punjab is thirsty. The underground water is depleting every year in the state. In the next few years, the third layer of water will also dry up.”

#Mansa

