Farm worker dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Abohar: A 20-year-old farm worker died on Sunday after consuming poison in a field in Ramsara village. Bhim Sain had consumed an insecticide on Friday. He was brought to the civil hospital from where the doctors referred him to Faridkot and he died while under treatment. OC

‘Mercy’ attempt for medicos

Faridkot: The National Medical Commission has provided an additional or "mercy" opportunity for MBBS students of the first professional examination for the academic year 2019-2020. This one-time measure is the fifth attempt to clear their professional first-year examination. TNS

105 kg poppy husk seized

Sangrur: The Kohriyan police have arrested two persons and confiscated 105-kg poppy husk from them. "We have arrested Sony Singh and Husanpreet and seized 105-kg poppy husk from their car. We have registered a case and started further investigations," said ASI Gurdev Singh.