Farmer dies after 'consuming poison'; family alleges harassment over raising drug menace issue

Days after anti-drug activist Mohanjit Singh alleged that he was tortured after displaying a black flag during Punjab Chief Minister’s rally in Sunam, another farmer has died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance, with villagers claiming that he had faced harassment after raising questions over the sale of 'chitta' during an AAP event.

The deceased, Gulzar Singh, 50, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, reportedly sulphas, following an incident during a programme in Dirba last week.

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According to information, Gulzar had questioned the sale of drugs during the programme, saying, “My son openly consumes 'chitta'. Why don’t you take action against the drug menace?” In a video that subsequently went viral, he was heard claiming that his son is an addict as it is easily available.

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Villagers alleged that Gulzar later came under pressure and faced harassment from the police in Sangrur, following which he allegedly consumed the poisonous substance.

Gulzar was initially taken to a hospital in Dirba. He was subsequently shifted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and later taken to Ludhiana for further treatment, where he died.

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Police have denied allegations of harassment and torture and said they are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and harassment against a sarpanch and two other persons. Officials said the deceased had named the sarpanch and two others from his village in his initial statement.

Kuldeep Singh Chahal, DIG, Patiala Range, said the body would be handed over to the family members after the postmortem.