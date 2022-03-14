Farmer dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Abohar: A farmer reportedly ended his life on Sunday by hanging from a tree in his field near Kandhwala Amarkot village. The deceased was identified as Hans Raj and his body was sent to the Civil Hospital for autopsy. The police are probing the matter. OC

13 tubewell motors stolen

Muktsar: A total of 13 tubewell motors worth over Rs6 lakh were stolen from Fattanwala village. The police have started an investigation. A complaint in this regard was submitted to the police. TNS

Two arrested for assault

Abohar: Two residents of Bhangala village have been arrested for assaulting a banker. Ekta Colony resident Ashu Pratap alleged that some miscreants attacked him when he had gone to a village in connection with settlement of bank loan dues. The police said two persons were arrested.