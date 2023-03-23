Farmer dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: Depressed over his poor financial condition, a nearly 40-year-old farmer, Gulab Singh, of Shamkhera village in the Lambi Assembly segment allegedly ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance at his residence here on Wednesday. TNS

260 college students honoured

Faridkot: As many as 260 students were honoured at the annual prize distribution function of Government Brijindra College on Wednesday. Roll of Honour in the academics was conferred on Apanjot Kaur Sidhu for standing first in University in May 2019 exams.