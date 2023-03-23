Farmer dies by suicide

Muktsar: Depressed over his poor financial condition, a nearly 40-year-old farmer, Gulab Singh, of Shamkhera village in the Lambi Assembly segment allegedly ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance at his residence here on Wednesday. TNS
260 college students honoured
Faridkot: As many as 260 students were honoured at the annual prize distribution function of Government Brijindra College on Wednesday. Roll of Honour in the academics was conferred on Apanjot Kaur Sidhu for standing first in University in May 2019 exams.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh
Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...
After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff
London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time
2 held for unruly behaviour after drinking on board Dubai-Mumbai flight
They are placed under arrest after the flight lands in Mumba...
Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess
Within rights to do so, says Sukhvinder Sukhu | Cites Uttara...