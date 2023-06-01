Farmer dies by suicide

Muktsar: A 45-year-old farmer died by allegedly hanging himself with a tree at Chhateana village on Wednesday. The deceased, Balkaran Singh, was reportedly depressed due to his poor financial condition. The police said he had gone out on Tuesday, but did not return. The police have started inquest proceedings. TNS
Ban on transfers after June 15
Chandigarh: The government has extended the time for general transfers and postings of employees and officials of various departments in the state till June 15. The period for general transfers of employees and officers was from April 10 to May 31, 2023. A press release stated that after June 15, 2023, there would be a complete ban on general transfers. TNS
Holidays in anganwari centres
Chandigarh: The government has declared a summer vacation from June 1 to June 30 in all anganwari centres due to hot climate in the state. Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the holidays at the centres were to protect small children from the heat. TNS
Corruption eradicated: BJP
Chandigarh: On the occasion of the completion of nine years of the BJP government at the Centre, party state president Ashwini Sharma addressed a press conference here today. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had eradicated corruption and broken the chains of slavery in the last nine years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...