Farmer dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: A 45-year-old farmer died by allegedly hanging himself with a tree at Chhateana village on Wednesday. The deceased, Balkaran Singh, was reportedly depressed due to his poor financial condition. The police said he had gone out on Tuesday, but did not return. The police have started inquest proceedings. TNS

Ban on transfers after June 15

Chandigarh: The government has extended the time for general transfers and postings of employees and officials of various departments in the state till June 15. The period for general transfers of employees and officers was from April 10 to May 31, 2023. A press release stated that after June 15, 2023, there would be a complete ban on general transfers. TNS

Holidays in anganwari centres

Chandigarh: The government has declared a summer vacation from June 1 to June 30 in all anganwari centres due to hot climate in the state. Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the holidays at the centres were to protect small children from the heat. TNS

Corruption eradicated: BJP

Chandigarh: On the occasion of the completion of nine years of the BJP government at the Centre, party state president Ashwini Sharma addressed a press conference here today. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had eradicated corruption and broken the chains of slavery in the last nine years.