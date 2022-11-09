Farmer fails to pay instalment of loan, ends life in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 8

A 35-year-old farmer, Sukhjit Singh, allegedly committed suicide by taking poison at his residence at Dhamot Khurd village in Khanna on Tuesday.

The farmer was reportedly upset over his failure to repay an instalment of a loan he had availed of to buy a tractor.

Members of farmers’ unions visited the house of the deceased. They demanded that the government should waive the loan of the deceased farmer.