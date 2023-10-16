Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Chandigarh, October 15
Gurpreet Singh Kuthala, a 26-year-old farmer from Kuthala village in Malerkotla district, has been earning well by selling paddy straw, which most of the farmers consider a liability.
He grabbed the opportunity by buying an ex-situ machine, a straw rake and a baler, provided by the government at 50 per cent subsidy.
The progressive farmer is a Class XII passout and cultivating a total of 40 acres (10 acres of his own and 30 acres on lease).
Besides, he had signed a contract with Sangrur RNG Bio Gas Plant, Panjgaraian, to supply 12,000 quintals of paddy straw bales last year and earned around Rs 16 lakh by selling the same.
Now, this young farmer with the help of his friend Sukhwinder Singh has bought two balers and two rakes each.
