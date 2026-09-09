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Home / Punjab / Farmer leaders placed under house arrest ahead of Kisan Panchayat in Faridkot

Farmer leaders placed under house arrest ahead of Kisan Panchayat in Faridkot

Dallewal, other SKM (Non-Political) leaders confined to homes; union warns of intensified stir

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 12:23 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Police camping at Dallewal’s residence in Faridkot.
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Several prominent farmer union leaders, including Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) convener Jagjit Singh Dallewal, were placed under house arrest by the police on Wednesday ahead of a Kisan Panchayat scheduled to be held in Faridkot.

Security forces were deployed early in the morning near the residences of key union leaders, restricting their movement to prevent their supporters from gathering for the event.

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Dallewal condemned the police action, accusing the state government of trying to suppress a democratic protest.

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“This is a direct attempt to crush a peaceful democratic movement,” he said in a statement. “The government thinks it can silence us by locking us inside our houses, but such coercive actions will not suppress the voice of the farmers. Our struggle for genuine rights will continue regardless of these state-sponsored barriers.”

Dallewal condemned the action, accusing the state government of trying to suppress a peaceful democratic protest.

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Police officials, however, said that measures were precautionary and aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing potential disruptions in the region.

Farm union representatives condemned the restrictions and called on supporters to stay steadfast. They warned of intensifying the protest if the restrictions on their leaders were not lifted.

The Faridkot agitation traces back to March 30, when farmers launched a morcha following the deaths by suicide of two farmer brothers. The incident galvanised farmer organisations in the district and led to a prolonged standoff with the administration. Since then, the protest has continued in various forms, with farm unions repeatedly clashing with the the administration.

Since then, the protest has continued in various forms, with farmer unions repeatedly clashing with authorities over their demands.

Today's action against the union leaders marks the latest flashpoint in the ongoing standoff, coming ahead of the proposed Kisan Panchayat in Faridkot.

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