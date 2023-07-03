Farmer of Kundal village assaulted, robbed of car

Our Correspondent

Abohar, July 2

A farmer of Kundal village, around 12 km from here, was taken hostage by six bike riders yesterday. The suspects thrashed the farmer and fled with his car. The victim, identified as Lakhbir Singh (38), was admitted to the Civil Hospital. The victim stated to the police that his relatives were returning from Rajasthan yesterday evening and he had come to Abohar bus stand to receive them.

His car had a minor collision near a dhaba with a bike. Three bike riders dragged him out of the car with their friends and thrashed him.

Lakhbir said the miscreants took him to an open ground on Gobindgarh Road. They held him captive for around 12 hours and later fled with his car. The victim’s hand got fractured due to beating. His friend Jagveer Singh took him to the Civil Hospital. The Sadar police said strict action would be taken against culprits.