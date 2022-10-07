Farmer, three others booked for illegal mining in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 6

A farmer of Jhandeana Garbi village and three others have been booked by the Moga police on a charge of illegal mining.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said farmer Gurdeep Singh, son of Nachattar Singh, was carrying out illegal mining in his fields and selling sand in the market. The police conducted raids on Gurdeep’s fields and found two tractor-trailers loaded with sand.

The drivers of the tractors — Kikkar Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Princepreet Singh — along with the field owner, were arrested on the spot, the SSP said. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC and Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, has been registered against them at the police station (rural).

#illegal mining #Moga