Farmer unions demand separate agri budgets from Centre, state govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

A meeting of five farmer organisations, including Bharti Kisan Union Rajewal, All India Kisan Federation, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, Bharti Kisan Union, Mansa, and Azad Kisan Sangharash Committee was held here at Kisan Bhawan today.

The unions demanded separate Centre and state Budgets for agriculture for increasing the public investment in the sector, which they said was being slashed and implementation of Dr MS Swaminathan’s recommendations.

Farmer organisations have decided to march towards parliament on March 13 and submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister in this connection. The main demands of the unions are saving Punjab from acute water crisis as the underground water is depleting and much river water is flowing out of state due to wrong decisions of the Central Government regarding water dispute. Environment pollution as the chemical effluents of factories are going down into the earth untreated and continuous attack on the federal system of the state and curtailment of its powers.

Leaders said the Central Government backed out from the promises made to farmers when the three farm laws were repealed. They demanded legal status of the MSP, including for vegetables and fruits, total debt waiver of farmers and withdrawal of false cases registered against farmers in Delhi and other places, along with justice to Lakhimpur Kheri farmers.

Union leaders slammed the Central Government for reducing the Rural Development Fund of the state and other market charges, which they said was a clear attack on the state powers.

The leaders were of the view that now, the complete unity of farmers and organisations was urgently needed in order to defeat the mean tactics of the Centre and state governments to divide farmers and suppress the agitation by using the CBI, ED and central agencies.