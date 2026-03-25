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Home / Punjab / Farmer unions to meet over brothers’ suicide, Speaker Sandhwan assures support to bereaved family

Farmer unions to meet over brothers’ suicide, Speaker Sandhwan assures support to bereaved family

Farmer leaders have urged unions across Punjab to participate in the March 26 meeting to ensure a united struggle for justice and relief

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 05:29 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan meets the bereaved family members at the cremation ground in Harineau village on Wednesday.
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Two farmer brothers’ tragic suicide in Harineau village of Faridkot has sparked strong reactions from farmers’ organisations, which have called a joint meeting on March 26 to demand justice and support for the affected families. Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan visited the village to express condolences and assure assistance.

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The meeting, held in Harineau’s main gurdwara today, was to deliberate on the issue and plan a strategy to secure relief for the families. Kirti Kisan Union leaders Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala and Rajinder Singh Kingra described the deaths as a heart-rending incident highlighting Punjab’s agrarian crisis.

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The leaders alleged that most farmers, especially small and marginal ones, are debt-burdened and financially stressed. Despite government changes, no concrete steps have been taken for debt relief or farmer-friendly policies.

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Sandhwan met the grieving family and assured full support, stating the Punjab Government will extend all possible assistance. Farmer leaders have urged unions across Punjab to participate in the March 26 meeting to ensure a united struggle for justice and relief.

Harinaeu is a village of the Kotkapura Assembly segment of the Vidhan Sabha Speaker.

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