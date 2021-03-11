Muktsar: Farmers allege encroachment

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: Farmers protested at Malout Road on Friday alleging that some local residents have encroached upon the government land and made small bridges over Goneana minor. As a result, the minor was getting choked, claimed protesters. “Some people are even discharging sewage into the minor. We demand stern action against them,” they added. TNS

300 kg poppy husk seized

Abohar: The police have receovered 300 kg of poppy husk from a canter driver. The accused has been identified as Sikander Khan, a resident of Jodhpur. The contraband was hidden in a cavity of the canter. A case has been registered under Sections 15C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against Khan. OC

Four peddlers nabbed

Abohar: The police have nabbed four drug peddlers in Sriganganagar on Friday. Cops seized 80 kg of poppy husk from Sunil of Dhani Jamba and Hota Ram of Jodhpur. Allah Baksh and Saleem were held with 18 gm heroin and 2,000 sedative pills near Manaksar village. OC

‘SGPC’s action an eyewash’

Amritsar: The Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission held a hearing related to the disappearance of 328 saroops. Iman Singh Mann of SAD (A) said the action taken by the SGPC was just an eyewash. Kanwaljit Singh, ex-assistant supervisor, also filed a separate petition.