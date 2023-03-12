Farmers allege police inaction, protest

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 11

Alleging inaction on their repeated complaints, farmers under the banner of the BKU (Ugrahan) protested outside the Bhawanigarh police station today.

The protesters alleged that some people had grabbed the land of a woman in Balad Kalan village, forcibly took a tractor of a resident of Panwa village to a brick-kiln in Jind, registration papers of a combine harvester went missing from the police station and harvested paddy in Santokhpura village by using force.

Harjinder Singh of the BKU said, “The complainants are running from pillar to post. Cops are deliberately not taking any action. The SHO promised to take action within a week.”

Bhawanigarh SHO Jaspreet Singh said the protesters had been assured of quick action. — TNS