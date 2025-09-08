Farmers at loggerheads over encroachment on Sutlej bed

Farmers residing on both sides of the Sutlej in Ropar and Nawanshahr districts are at loggerheads over alleged encroachment and desilting of the riverbed.

At Daudhpur village in Chamkaur Sahib of Ropar, where the narrowing of the riverbed has increased water flow, the swollen Sutlej threatened to breach earthen bundhs.

On Saturday, farmers had blocked the Ropar-Chandigarh highway for over seven hours, protesting against the Drainage Department, which has been accused of inaction against encroachments and illegal poplar plantations on the Nawanshahr side of the riverbed. These encroachments, they allege, have diverted the river’s natural flow towards Ropar, accelerating erosion and endangering local settlements.

Protesters claimed that some influential individuals had planted poplar trees on forest land on the riverbed in Nawanshahr. They alleged that the department was reluctant to remove these plantations to protect vested interests. In response, department officials maintain that they had attempted to send machinery to desilt the river. However, they said farmers from Nawanshahr obstructed the effort.

Tushar Goyal, Executive Engineer (Drainage), confirmed the river’s course had narrowed near Daudhpur, posing a serious threat.

“The Army, district administration and local volunteers are working to stabilise the bundhs. We attempted to create a drainage channel on an island on the Nawanshahr side, but were stopped by local farmers,” he said.

On the issue of illegal plantation, he said it required official demarcation. “Even if the area is a designated forest land, we would need Forest Department permission to carry out any excavation or clearance,” he added.

Harjinder Singh, Conservator of Forests, Ropar, said the Forest Department had only planted indigenous trees on the riverbed.

“Any poplar plantation in the area likely belong to private individuals. The Forest Department has no involvement in such activity,” he said.

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Singh Walia, who held detailed discussions with protesting farmers, said the Drainage Department has been asked to study the site thoroughly and work out a technical solution to protect the embankments.