Sangrur: Farmers 'ban' entry of officials to villages

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 24

Dissatisfied with the land acquisition rate for laying an oil pipeline, farmers have started putting up warning boards in Sahoke and other villages to ban the entry of officials to the area. Farmers said they were planning to mobilise support from various organisations to press for a hike in the per acre compensation.

“This land is our only source of livelihood and we will not allow any company to take it forcibly. If anyone wants to lay a pipeline on our land, he will have to give adequate financial compensation to all farmers. The authorities are offering a meager amount, which we will not accept,” said Bhajan Singh, a leader of the Kirti Kisan Union.

Farmers said if the government tried to acquire their land forcibly, they would start an indefinite protest. “If any authority wants to take our land, they should contact farmers and offer their price. Farmers will decide if the price suits them,” said Jasvir Singh, another farmer.

Farmers said since many of them had already completed the sowing of wheat, they would not allow any official to enter their field as it would damage the crop. They also said that if the authorities wanted to take their land, they should have completed the process before the sowing of wheat.

“We have started sharing information with members of various farmer organisations. In the coming days, we will launch an agitation if anyone tries to take our land forcibly,” said Gurwinder Singh, another farmer.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said farmers had met him some days back. “I have sought a detailed report from the Tehsildar, Longowal. I will take action after receiving the report,” he said.

