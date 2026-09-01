Farmers begin 7-day Mohali morcha over MSP, Punjab water rights; traffic curbs in place

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a seven-day pakka morcha from September 1 to 7, with farmers camping on the road connecting Mohali with Chandigarh and pressing a mix of agricultural, economic and Punjab-specific demands.

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At the heart of the protest is the proposed free trade agreement with the US, which the farmers are vehemently opposing.

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The protest is significant because several of the demands are directed at the Centre, while others concern the Punjab government and the state’s long-standing dispute over water and its rights within the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

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The SKM comprises 32 farmer organisations, including BKU Rajewal, BKU Dakaunda, Kirti Kisan Union, BKU Shadipur and Punjab Kisan Union.

BKU Ekta Ugrahan, though an associate member, is holding separate protests at Deputy Commissioners’ offices and is not part of the Chandigarh-Mohali dharna.

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What are the farmers demanding?

Legal guarantee for MSP

The agitation also centres around the long-pending demand for a statutory guarantee for MSP for all crops. The SKM wants MSP to be fixed according to the Swaminathan Commission formula, C2 + 50, seeking a system that gives farmers a legally enforceable price assurance rather than leaving MSP as an announced support price.

The demand is particularly important for Punjab, where the farm economy remains heavily dependent on the wheat-paddy procurement cycle. The farmers want the MSP framework extended beyond the crops that dominate government procurement.

Punjab’s water rights

Water is one of the biggest Punjab-specific issues in the charter of demands. The SKM wants previous agreements concerning the sharing of Punjab’s river waters scrapped and has demanded that the Punjab Assembly convene a special session on the issue. It is also seeking restoration of Punjab’s representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

The issue has gained renewed political salience after changes concerning Punjab’s permanent representation in the BBMB.

Farmer leaders have argued that Punjab should retain a decisive role in institutions managing the river waters on which the state’s agriculture depends.

The demand is therefore not merely about irrigation. For the farmers, it is also about Punjab’s control over its natural resources and what they describe as the state’s rights over its waters.

Complete farm and farm-labour debt waiver

The SKM is demanding a complete waiver of loans of both farmers and agricultural labourers. Debt has remained a recurring issue in Punjab’s farmers’ movements, with unions arguing that indebtedness is not confined to land-owning farmers but also affects farm labourers and rural households dependent on agriculture.

Opposition to proposed free-trade agreements

The farmers are also opposing free-trade agreements being pursued with the US and European countries.

Their concern is that cheaper agricultural imports could put downward pressure on domestic crop prices and make Indian farmers less competitive. Farmer organisations have also argued that trade agreements could expose agriculture and allied rural businesses to greater import competition.

Opposition to electricity and seed legislation

The SKM has demanded withdrawal of the Electricity Bill 2025 and Seed Bill 2025, arguing that proposed changes could have implications for farmers’ costs, access to agricultural inputs and the broader structure of farm policy.

The unions have also demanded repeal of the Dam Safety Act, besides withdrawal of the Disaster Management Act, 2024.

Sugarcane price

The SKM has demanded that the price of sugarcane be fixed at Rs 500 per quintal. It has also sought a mechanism under which private sugar mills make payments through a single counter, similar to the arrangement followed by cooperative sugar mills.

Pension for farmers and rural workers

The farmers are also seeking a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for farmers, agricultural labourers and rural artisans. This widens the scope of the agitation beyond crop prices. The unions are presenting it as a demand for a broader social-security net for people dependent on the rural economy.

Why Mohali?

Mohali is effectively the staging ground for an agitation aimed at putting pressure on both the Punjab government and the authorities in Chandigarh. The approved protest site is in the Sector 48-C area, on the road from the IISER T-point towards Tribune Chowk.

A portion of the proposed protest stretch falls in Mohali while the remaining portion is in Chandigarh. Farmers have arrived with tractor-trolleys carrying food and other supplies and plan to remain there through September 7.

The location is also strategically important. The road connects Mohali with Chandigarh and the airport corridor, meaning a large mobilisation there has an immediate impact on movement between the two cities. Authorities have consequently made extensive traffic and security arrangements.

There have also been other recent farmer protests in Mohali over specific issues, including the functioning of land mortgage banks and the proposed acquisition of land for the Aerotropolis project. Those issues should not be confused with the present seven-day SKM morcha.

Traffic diversion

Mohali police have announced the closure of the road from IISER Chowk to Bestech Mall in Phase 11, and onwards through Jagatpura towards Chandigarh, from September 1 due to the protest.

Vehicular traffic on the road stretch from Faidan barrier towards Chandigarh on Purv Marg has been diverted.

According to the traffic advisory issued by Mohali police, the affected stretch will remain closed to all types of vehicles. Police have suggested three alternate routes from IISER Chowk to reach Chandigarh.