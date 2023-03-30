Farmers begin protest outside police station

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 29

Farmers under the banner of BKU (Ugrahan) have started an indefinite protest in front of the Sangrur Sadar police station, demanding the arrest of the family members of a travel agent who was nabbed two days back.

After some farmers had accused travel agent Amarpreet Singh Goldy of firing at them and his family members of abusing them, the police had registered a case under Sections 307, 388,427, 506 and 34 of the Arms Act on March 27. The police had arrested Goldy immediately, but the protesters are demanding the arrest of his wife and parents.

“Goldy has taken lakhs of rupees from Karmjit Singh, a union leader, on the pretext of sending his son to the US. But when Goldy did not send his son to the US, Karmjit along with other union members went to his house on March 27 at Akoi Sahib to get back the money. But Goldy opened fire at them and also damaged their vehicle. Our protest will continue till the arrest of all accused,” said Amrik Singh, district president of BKU (Ugrahan).

When contacted, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Sangrur, Surendra Lamba, said the main accused was arrested immediately. He said raids were on to arrest the remaining accused.