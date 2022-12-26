Farmers begin stir over Punjab govt move to take over shamlat land in Fazilka

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, December 25

Braving the winter chill, a large number of farmers and labourers have launched a ‘pakka morcha’ against the alleged proposal of the state government to take possession of 309 acres of land at Bagheke Hithar village in Jalalabad. The ‘shamlat’ land is reportedly owned by panchayat under the Village Common Land Act, 1961, but is being cultivated by farmers since decades.

Varinder Singh of Bagheke Hithar village said, “Our ancestors have been tilling this land for decades. Most of us are marginal farmers, who cultivate one-two acres of land.”

He said the AAP government, which assumed power by promising to safeguard interests of farmers, had started committing atrocities on them.

Satnam Singh Pannu, chief, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, who came in support of farmers, claimed that nearly 350 families of marginal farmers would be rendered jobless, if the government took possession of the land.

He said most farmers were having “girdawri” as they had been cultivating the land since long. He warned the government to cancel the move or face state-level agitation.

Jalalabad SDM Ravinder Arora said acting on the directions of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, the Revenue Department had identified 309 acres of panchayat land under the possession of farmers.

Out of 309 acres of land, the court has ordered status quo on 115 acres while 60 acres have been given on a contract basis by the panchayat.

District Development and Panchayat Officer Sukhpal Singh Sidhu said warrants had been issued to farmers for possession of 67 acres of land. Though Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was likely to visit Baghewala Hithar village on Monday, the SDM said they were yet to receive any communiqué in this regard.

