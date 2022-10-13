Farmers being paid within hours of crop purchase: Minister

Our Correspondent

Phillaur, October 12

State Food & Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Wednesday said the procurement of paddy was being carried out seamlessly and payments were being made to farmers within hours of purchase.

While reviewing the procurement at the local grain market, the minister said it was the first time in the state that farmers were getting payments for their crops within a few hours of procurement. He said during the previous governments, farmers had to wait for a very long time for the same.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given foremost priority to ensuring hassle-free procurement and payments to farmers,” said the minister, claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party government was making payments within 10 hours.

The minister met the farmers, labourers and traders in the mandi to know if they were facing any problems.

Referring to a media query, he said the Chief Minister had already announced girdawari for crops damaged due to unseasonal rains. He said after the completion of the reports related to girdawari, adequate compensation would be released by the government.

The minister also said that the state government was fully prepared to purchase the crop of sugarcane growers and the Chief Minister has issued directions in this regard to the crushing mills.