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Home / Punjab / Farmers block Fazilka-Abohar highway over detention of leaders

Farmers block Fazilka-Abohar highway over detention of leaders

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) activists protest alleged detention of leaders by Faridkot police; traffic diverted through localities

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 07:24 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Farmers block the Fazilka-Abohar National Highway in Fazilka. Tribune photo
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Activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) blocked the Fazilka-Abohar National Highway here this evening in protest against the alleged detention of their activists and leaders by the Faridkot police on Saturday.

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District president of the union, Pragat Singh, said the union had been staging protests at different places across Punjab since April 11, demanding a waiver of loans taken by farmers from cooperative banks.

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He said union activists had been staging a peaceful protest outside the Land Mortgage Bank, also known as the Agriculture and Rural Development Bank, on Abohar Road on Saturday.

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He said they received a message from the state-level office-bearers that some of their fellow activists had been rounded up by the Faridkot police. Following the directions of the state-level office-bearers, the activists blocked the Fazilka-Abohar National Highway for several hours. The blockade continued till late in the evening.

The traffic had to be diverted through nearby localities, causing inconvenience to residents.

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The activists also reportedly had a heated exchange with a nearby shopkeeper who objected to the road blockade, saying the closure of the highway was causing heavy financial losses to shopkeepers and demanding that the dharna be lifted immediately.

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