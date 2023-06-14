Farmers block highway over arrest of BKU leader

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 13

Farmers under the banner of BKU (Sidhupur) in Bathinda and Mansa districts blocked the national highway on Tuesday in protest against the arrest of its state president Jagjit Singh Dalewal during a protest in front of the Powercom office in Patiala.

Office-goers hit hard The commuters were affected from Tuesday morning to afternoon due to the farmers' protest. With farmers starting the blockade at 8 am, office-goers were hit hard. There were long queues of vehicles on roads. However, farmers did not stop emergency vehicles.

The farmers stopped the traffic by staging a dharna at Goniana Mandi on the Bathinda-Amritsar highway. They also staged protests at Gurthadi village on the Bathinda-Dabwali highway.

The commuters were affected from morning to afternoon due to the farmers’ protest. With the farmers starting the blockade at 8 am, office-goers were hit hard.

The police tried to convince farmers to end the protest. But when the farmers did not agree, they were arrested and locked up in different police stations.

More than 100 farmers were detained during dharnas at different places by the police. BKU leader Ranjit Singh Jida said their protest would continue until Dalewal and his colleagues were released.

DSP Rashpal Singh said many protesters were taken into custody after they did not agree to lift the dharna.