Farmers block Amritsar-Jammu highway

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, July 31

For the second time in the past 72 hours, protesters blocked the Amritsar-Jammu national highway (NH) today, putting to inconvenience thousands of commuters who were stranded in the searing heat on either side of the road near Paniar for hours.

Farm unions, under the banner of the Majha Kisan Sangharsh Committee, gathered right in the middle of the NH at Paniar on the Gurdaspur-Dinanagar road to protest the state government's indecisiveness in fulfilling their demands. These demands included the drainage of flood waters from their fields.

