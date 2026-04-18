Activists of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee on Friday blocked the way leading to the rally of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at the grain market here, delaying his arrival for nearly three hours. Holding green and white coloured flags, the agitators swarmed around a car atop which stood Sarwan Singh Pandher and others leaders addressing them.

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Their arrival on the road near the grain market sent the police into a tizzy, who encircled them.

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The CM’s cavalcade had to take a longer route to reach the venue, which was not far away from the Attari-Wagah joint check-post. The CM attributed the reason for being late to some urgent work in Chandigarh. He also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of 121 link roads. He targeted the Congress and the SAD in his speech. Lashing out at the Congress, he reminded people of the Operation Bluestar and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

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He said the SAD too was facing accusations of the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

Mann credited his party with improving healthcare, setting up Aam Aadmi Clinics and offering 65,264 jobs.

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At the outset of his speech, he paid tributes to Shahid Sham Singh Attariwala, who was a general in the army of legendary Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Attariwala had laid down his life while fighting the British forces.

He also paid tributes to Sohan Singh Bhakna, a Ghadrite. Both hailed from this border area.