Farmers burn govt’s effigies

The Kirti Kisan Union on Saturday burnt effigies of the AAP government for the police offensive against farmers on Friday.

Protests were held in Faridkot, Moga, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Fazilka, Sangrur and Kapurthala.

Kirti Kisan Union state president Nirbhay Singh Dhudike, state general secretary Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala and state press secretary Raminder Singh Patiala said that following in the footsteps of the BJP led government at the Centre, the Bhagwant Mann government was working to “strangle” democracy in Punjab.