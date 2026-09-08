Farmers call off protest as Punjab Government accepts state-specific demands

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday ended its protest at the Mohali-Chandigarh border after the Punjab Government agreed to its state-specific demands and promised to convene a special Assembly session within a month to pass resolutions on issues to be taken up with the Centre.

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian read out the demands accepted by the government and reiterated that the state government had supported the farmers’ issues from the beginning. He said the government would push for minimum support price (MSP) and other issues with the Centre.

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As per the written agreement, the state government will convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha within a month to pass resolutions on key issues and forward them to the Centre. These include seeking reconsideration of decades-old “unconstitutional” water-sharing agreements, repeal of Sections 78, 79 and 80 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act to restore the state’s riparian rights, annulment of the Dam Safety Act and withdrawal of the Seed Bill, 2025.

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The government also agreed to demands for quick payment of outstanding dues to farmers by private and cooperative sugar mills and implementation of “one window, one payment” for sugarcane farmers.

Khudian said, “I congratulate farmers for these historic decisions. For other demands, a relevant committee would be constituted in which farmers’ representatives and high-ranking officials would be included and all demands of farmers will be resolved as soon as possible.” SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal termed the development a “historic win” for the morcha. “Now our struggle will resume against the Centre,” he said.

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SKM leaders described the agreement as a victory, saying the Bhagwant Mann government had been reluctant to engage with the protesters until yesterday. The protesters had been holding the sit-in at the protest site in Sector 48 since September 1.

Another SKM leader, Raminder Singh Patiala, said, “It is a big victory for farmers. The government had sensed that if it did not accept the demands, the farmers had come prepared for a long haul.” All India Kisan Federation president Prem Singh Bhangu said, “Governments, by nature, are adamant. Farmers and the common man have to struggle for every demand.” The thaw in the standoff came on Sunday evening when the state government agreed to the demands, amid the build-up to the upcoming Assembly elections next year. The move was likely to position the government as a farmer-friendly dispensation.