Farmers claim gunny bag shortage at Doda grain market, officials deny

Muktsar, April 15

Farmers in some villages are unhappy with the wheat procurement arrangements made by the district administration at the grain markets in the district.

For instance, the wheat crop has been arriving for the past four days at the Doda grain market, but the gunny bags are yet to reach here. Surprisingly, the wheat procurement officially started today, but without the gunny bags. Notably, wheat in a large quantity has already arrived at the Doda grain market.

Some commission agents here claimed that they wouldn’t sell wheat to the Food Corporation of India as the procurement agency had not been giving them full payment for the past few years.

Meanwhile, farmers and farm labourers at Samagh and Buttar Shrinh villages claimed that the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board was yet to make adequate arrangements in the villages.

Sanjay Sharma, District Food and Civil Supplies Controller (DFCSC), Muktsar, said, “The wheat procurement started at Doda village today. The District Mandi Officer visited the site. There is no shortage of gunny bags in the district. We sent gunny bags to the Doda grain market today and informed the Deputy Commissioner as well. The grain market has been allotted to two agencies – PUNSUP and FCI.”

However, a farmer, who had brought his produce to the grain market, said, “The gunny bags have not reached the Doda grain market yet.”

Notably, the pace of wheat arrival has picked up in the district in the last two days. Some farmers claimed that in the next two days, the pace of wheat arrival will double as there is rain has been forecast next week. — TNS

