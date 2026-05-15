Farmers clash with police on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Tear gas shells were lobbed and water cannons were used on farmer union members at the Chandigarh-Mohali border on Friday afternoon after the police stopped protesters moving towards Chandigarh to protest over long-standing issues of Punjab. The farmer leaders were demanding MSP on crops, adequate water supply for fields and transfer of UT to Punjab.

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The protesting farmers were stopped on the border after they moved towards Governor's house. The confrontation escalated when a few youths tried to force their way through the barricades on tractors.

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Around 24 farmers were reportedly detained by Chandigarh police and several injured in the lathicharge.

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Irate farmer leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal and Ugrahan, announced to burn effigies of the Governor and the BJP across Punjab. Farmer leaders announced a meeting of all union bodies on May 21 to chart the next course of action against the BJP.

The protesters announced that they would stage a sit-in at the site till all the detained protesters are released.

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UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur reached the spot and tried to negotiate with the farmers after the incident but they refused to engage in talks.