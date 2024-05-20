Farmers continue protests against BJP, show black flags to Sangrur nominee

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 19

Undeterred to relent on their bid to ask questions as to why the Union and Haryana Governments did not allow them to reach Delhi, farmers continue to hold protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in this region.

Nominees of the saffron outfit too, are in no mood to recoil from campaigning in rural localities of their respective constituencies.

Having learnt about tour program of BJP candidate from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency Arvind Khanna, activists of Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan), led by Kulwinder Singh Bhudan, protested against him and showed him black flags at Khurad village.

However, the protestors did not follow the campaigning team to Malerkotla where a meeting of activists of various wings of the saffron outfit was addressed by Khanna.

Appreciating persistent efforts made by supporters led by district president Aman Thapar, Khanna said people should be apprised about projects and schemes launched by the Union Government for all communities, including minorities during the past ten years. “While our leaders have already taken up the issue of unwanted confrontation by farmers with Election Commission, you should work fearlessly to spread awareness about our achievements and future agenda,” Khanna told the activists, adding he had challenged unwanted protest by farmers on the plea that they (farmers) should first stop availing facilities from Union Government and then think of confronting BJP leaders.

Agitation against Fatehgarh Sahib candidate

BKU activists had earlier protested against BJP’s Fatehgarh Sahib candidate Gejja Ram Valmiki when he was addressing a gathering at Amargarh. Valmiki had warned protestors against retaliation from his community in case anyone tried to speak against him. Valmiki had alleged: “The so-called farmers protesting against only BJP candidates were fake farmers hired by other parties”.

